Portland police investigating bomb threat at Jewish community center

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a bomb threat called into the Mittleman Jewish Community Center Monday evening.

Officers arrived at the center at 6651 Southwest Capitol Highway just before 8:30 p.m. After contacting employees, the officers consulted with the Metropolitan Explosives Disposal Unit to conduct a safe search of the facility.

The officers searched the premises with employees but did not find any items that required the bomb squad to respond to the scene.

Investigators said there is no known link to the incident Monday and other threats against Jewish community centers across the country.

Because of these threats, officials with the Jewish school on the same campus as the community center said they were on high alert and sent out a warning to parents last week.

Just this year alone, there have been more than 100 bomb threats against Jewish schools and community centers, a trend that has local leaders concerned.

“There's a climate out there where unfortunately these people who are inclined to perpetrate these senseless acts are feeling emboldened,” Bob Horenstein from Jewish Federation of Greater Portland told FOX 12. “If there's a silver lining, it's a time for us to come together to show solidarity.”

Bureau officials said they will continue to investigate this case and said they have been in contact with federal officials about this incident. They also noted that officers have been providing extra patrols in the area following similar incidents around the country.

Tuesday afternoon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici released a statement saying she was "deeply troubled and profoundly saddened" by the increased reports of threats to Jewish organizations and that she would ask the Congress and administration to condemn such actions.

“This must stop. As an American and as a member of the Jewish community I’m deeply troubled and profoundly saddened by the dramatic increase in threats to Jewish organizations and community centers. Last night, the Mittleman Jewish Community Center in Portland, Oregon received an email containing a bomb threat. I’m relieved to hear no one was harmed and the facility is safe. I’m calling on my colleagues in Congress and the administration to condemn these threats of violence in the strongest possible terms.



“In Oregon and in Congress, I’ll continue to look for opportunities to build bridges between people of different faiths and backgrounds. With greater understanding and empathy we can transcend our differences and make our community a more welcoming and peaceful place.”

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this matter to please contact the tips email at CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov, referencing case #17-67367.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.