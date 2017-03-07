Spring activities await at Mt. Hood Adventure - KPTV - FOX 12


Spring activities await at Mt. Hood Adventure

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) -

Spring may be a few weeks away, but winter weather is still in full swing up at Mount Hood.

Mountain officials said they have already had three feet of snowfall in the month of March.

Although springtime is approaching, there are still plenty of activities to do at this late stage in the season. From sleigh and trail rides to cross country skiing, sledding and snowshoe tours, there is something for every family.

MORE headed up to the slopes to see what Mt. Hood Adventure has in store for the tail-end of the season.

