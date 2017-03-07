Monica Metz previews her One Bowl Wonder with vegan ranch dressing

Many people love the taste of ranch dressing, but did you know you could make it yourself?

MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz has a healthy and vegan ranch dressing recipe for what she calls a "One Bowl Wonder with Beans and Greens"

Drizzle some of her plant-based "parmesan" on top, and you are good to go.

"Bowl-style meals are great because you can prepare a simple sauté, and then each family member can customize their meal to taste with an assortment of condiments," writes Monica on her website.

To see the full recipe, visit MonicaMetz.com.

