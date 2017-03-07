Diego Valeri voted MLS Player of the Week after opening night Timbers victory

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri was voted the MLS Player of the Week for the first week of the season.

The Timbers defeated Minnesota United FC 5-1 on Friday night at Providence Park, marking the team's largest win in a season-opening match during its MLS era.

Valeri scored two goals in the second half and recorded an assist on the team's opening finish of the game.

With the brace, Valeri recorded his fifth multi-goal regular season game with the Timbers, extending his career tally to 39 regular season goals, which ranks fourth across all eras for the club. Additionally, Valeri's assist was his 43rd as a member of the Timbers, ranking as the fourth-most assists across all eras in club history.

This marks Valeri's third time winning MLS Player of the Week honors, tying him with Fanendo Adi for the most in Timbers MLS history.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

The Timbers next travel to Los Angeles to face the Galaxy on Sunday.

