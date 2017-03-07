Oregon Zoo gets new ‘Sassy’ resident

Some visitors to the Oregon Zoo have probably noticed a new addition, and zoo staffers say she is adding a little sass to her habitat.

Since moving into the Oregon Zoo’s Cascade Crest habitat near the zoo entrance on Feb. 19, Sassy the mountain goat has been the first animal spotted by many people.

Sassy made an international journey to reach the Oregon Zoo. She was born in 2015 at the Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada and lived there her whole life before Portland.

Currently, Sassy is getting used to her new home.

“She’s exploring every nook and cranny,” said Julie Christie, senior keeper for the zoo’s North America section. “She climbed up on all the rocks and quickly got used to the terrain. We had some snow up here yesterday morning, and she seemed to like that too.”

Sassy has been spending the past two weeks with Honovi, a male mountain goat. She will be introduced to the Oregon Zoo’s other female mountain goat, Montane, once she’s fully adjusted to her new habitat.

For now, Sassy is living up to her name. “She’s got some spunk. She’s younger than the other two mountain goats here, and she continues to surprise us with her energy and curiosity,” Christie said.

