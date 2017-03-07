Police: Vancouver construction van theft leads to storage locker full of stolen items

The theft of a construction company vehicle led investigators to a storage locker filled with stolen tools, according to police.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle filled with tools and construction equipment on Feb. 21. Five days later, the victim reported seeing several of the tools listed for sale online.

Detectives arranged a meeting with the seller. Two suspects arrived with multiple stolen tools positively identified as belonging to the victim, according to police.

As the transaction was taking place, detectives moved in and took the two suspects into custody following a short chase.

Jason E. Newkirk, 44, of Lake Oswego, was arrested on charges of trafficking stolen property, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, obstructing, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. David R. McCune, 39, of Vancouver, was arrested on charges of trafficking stolen property, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

Newkirk and McCune were booked into the Clark County Jail.

Police said further investigation led to a storage unit associated with one of the suspects that contained a large quantity of tools and construction equipment.

In total, detectives recovered 261 stolen items with an estimated value of $26,000. Police have returned more than 100 items to the rightful owners.

The remaining items are listed at cityofvancouver.us/police.

Anyone who believes their property is on the site is asked to be able to provide proof of ownership and call Detective Clesson Werner at 360-487-7541.

Detectives said six companies were victims, with five of them having their company vans stolen. The vans were located a short distance away with all the tools removed.

