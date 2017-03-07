Woodburn police to begin carrying anti-opioid drug

Police officers in Woodburn will soon have a new tool when responding to reports of opioid overdoses.

Chief Jim Ferraris said officers will soon begin carrying an anti-opiate serum known as Naloxone or Narcan, which can temporarily counteract the effects of drugs like heroin, morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl.

"We are seeing more and more opiate overdoses and police are often helpless in trying to save victims," he said in a release. "Our officers will be better prepared to save lives by using Naloxone, and that makes training and equipping our officers in the use of Naloxone a major benefit to our community.”

Ferraris, who introduced this same spray to the Salem Police Department in 2015, said this can also increase safety for officers, who could be exposed to some of these drugs through contact with their skin.

The department will be the seventh agency in Oregon to use Naloxone, and the costs for the kits will be reimbursed by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program.

