Crash involving car, semi leads to grain spilled all over downtown street

A crash involving a car and a semi led to grain spilled all over a downtown street Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Southwest 13th Avenue between Market Street and Clay Street at 1:40 p.m.

Investigators said the truck driver's attempt to avoid the collision caused his rig to roll, spilling grain loaded in the trailer onto the roadway.

A nearby building was also hit in connection with the crash, causing some structural damage.

The people in the vehicles did not require transport to the hospital, according to firefighters, and no other people in the area were hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reported that repairing traffic signals damaged in the crash will require road closures overnight and may affect the Wednesday morning commute.

Southwest 13th Avenue is closed from Columbia Street to Market Street overnight. Market Street is also closed from 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue, with traffic from Highway 26 eastbound diverted to southbound 13th Avenue to Montgomery Street and 12th Avenue to return to Market Street eastbound.

Southwest Clay Street remains open for westbound drivers to Highway 26.

