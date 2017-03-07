Anti-gay graffiti found in gender-neutral bathroom at Grant HS

Students at Grant High School are speaking out after hateful graffiti appearing to target the LGBTQ community was found in a unisex bathroom on campus.

The message said “the (expletives) who use this restroom are going to burn in hell. Your gay (expletive) is gonna get shot.”

“I was really just shook up, I would say I was taken aback,” Grant junior Bex Goshorn said.

Goshorn discovered the message a little over a week ago and told FOX 12 she notified an art teacher, who painted over it.

While students in the LGBTQ community on campus are happy it was covered up, they hope the issue behind it isn’t.

Students told FOX 12 this was not the first time they’ve heard anti-gay messages at school, and some people felt so concerned for their personal safety they stayed home from class for a few days after the graffiti was discovered.

“Saying they deserve to be shot or will be shot – I was taken aback, I was hurt. I think I was also just angry, though,” junior Callie Quinn-Ward said.

Grant High School was the first school in the district to open the unisex bathrooms in 2013 after some students reported concerns over using traditional bathrooms.

A Portland Public Schools spokesperson told FOX 12 Tuesday that the principal at Grant High School is aware of the message and is handling it internally, adding that staff will be stepping up patrols, investigating the best they can, while also meeting with any students who may feel unsafe.

Students hope the graffiti will spark a larger conversation about equality and inclusion.

“Personally, I get slurs thrown at me daily in the hallway," junior Hazel Sanger said. "So I just really want something to be addressed."

So far there is no word as to who wrote the message or what consequences that person could face if caught.

