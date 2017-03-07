Missing Douglas Co. couple found in good health

A Douglas County couple reported missing early Monday has been located.

A U.S. Forest Service employee found Clyde and Peggy Snyder approximately 31 miles up the snow covered South Umpqua Road near Tiller.

Neither required medical attention and both seem to be in good health. Rescue crews were helping the couple to safety Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, witnesses told deputies that they had seen the couple at a restaurant in Canyonville around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The couple was considered endangered due to medical conditions requiring medication that they did not have with them.

