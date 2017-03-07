Trail Blazers icon Jerome Kersey celebrated for eye, tissue donation

Michael Jordan tries to hold off Jerome Kersey during first quarter of Game 6 in the NBA Finals in Chicago, Sunday, June 14, 1992. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Trail Blazers icon Jerome Kersey's legacy continues to live on following his death in 2015.

Kersey was an eye and tissue donor. Donate Life Northwest said the lives of eight children in a burn center in Texas were saved due to Kersey's tissue donation.

Kersey's cornea donation was used in groundbreaking eye surgery to improve the lives of four patients.

Kersey died from a blood clot that traveled from his leg into his main pulmonary arteries in February 2015. He was 52 years old.

Kersey was among Portland's most popular players when the Trail Blazers made trips to the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992.

Kersey spent nine of his 17 seasons in Portland and made many appearances on behalf of the team following his retirement.

Donate Life Northwest will celebrate Kersey and raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation when the Blazers face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Moda Center on March 21.

There will be a 50-50 raffle to support the organization and the opportunity to sign the donor registry. A booth will be setup near entry A25 on the 100 level concourse during the game.

For more information, go to donatelifenw.org.

