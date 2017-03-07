Beaverton police warn of scam caller claiming to be a detective

People have been receiving calls recently from Detective Robert Williams with the Beaverton Police Department. The problem is, there is no Detective Robert Williams with the Beaverton Police Department.

Beaverton police are warning people about this new scam call making the rounds in the community.

The caller tells the person on the other end of the phone that they are a suspect in an investigation and they will be arrested if they don't "settle up."

The Beaverton Police Department said officers will never call and ask for a financial settlement instead of being arrested.

Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up.

However, if someone leaves a voicemail claiming to be a Beaverton officer, it's advised to return the call since it might actually be an officer.

If, upon calling back, the person who answers demands money, hang up.

"Please share this information with friends and family and let's all make sure this scam doesn't snare another victim," according to a Beaverton Police Department statement.

