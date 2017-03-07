Jefferson High School crowns 2017 Rose Festival Princess

Jefferson High School has crowned its princess for the 2017 Rose Festival Court.

On Tuesday, Jefferson crowned 18-year-old Ermina Kariuki.

Kariuki is a senior at Jefferson. She has been involved in the Biotech Program, the Middle college program at Self Enhancement Inc. She also has a perfect attendance record and is on the Honor roll.

After graduating high school, Kariuki plans on becoming a Pediatrician in general pediatrics.

Kariuki's favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Run.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

