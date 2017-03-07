ATV used for little league field maintenance stolen from Tualatin school

Storage container at Byrom Elementary School where the ATV was stored. (KPTV)

Similar ATV to the one stolen at Byrom Elementary School in Tualatin. (Image: Tualatin PD)

An ATV used for field maintenance by the Tualatin City Little League was stolen from a locked storage container at Byrom Elementary School.

The ATV was reported stolen Tuesday. Little league officials discovered the padlock missing from the storage container.

It's believed the ATV was stolen between Feb. 26 and March 6. It is a 2004 Yamaha Big Bear, 4X2, 400cc, model YFM40SL. It is blue and black in color and valued at $4,500.

It was used by the little league for field maintenance at Byrom Elementary School.

The league says they were stunned when they opened the storage contained and found the ATV was missing.

"It's missing, it is gone. We actually found tracks over in the grass over there where somebody took off with it," said Coach Howard Hoyle.

"We can't really do much without it. It is very sad," said player Madeline Holly.

The teams use the ATV to tow a drag to smooth out their fields. It's also used by the high school teams from time to time as well.

"We have an entire league, so a lot of people practice on these fields and so it kinda cuts back on everyone," said player Delaney Hoyle.

Despite being the victim of theft, the team says the season will go on.

"If you get knocked down, you get back up. It doesn't matter what the scenario is, you keep fighting, you keep going," said Coach Hoyle.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency police number at 503-629-0111.

