Battle Ground police need help identifying suspects who assaulted Walmart employee

Battle Ground Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who stole alcohol and assaulted a Walmart employee Monday night.

The suspects entered the Battle Ground Walmart together, appeared to have stolen alcohol and then left the store, according to police.

Police say two of the suspects re-entered the store to steal more alcohol but were confronted by a store employee who was reportedly assaulted as the suspects fled the store.

If you can identify any of the suspects, please contact Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at (360) 342-5252 or at kim.armstrong@cityofbg.org. You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.cityofbg.org/tips.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.