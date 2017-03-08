Police searching for missing 31-year-old Portland woman

Portland police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 31-year-old woman.

Police say Ampersand Crates was last seen at her southeast Portland home around 11 p.m. Monday. Crates left home in her small black vehicle, possibly with out-of-state plates and numerous bumper stickers. The car's make and model, and license plate number were not available.

According to police, Crates' friends say it is unusual for her to gone for a long period of time and they are concerned she may be in a mental health crisis.

Crates is described as a white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with short blonde hair.

Anyone who sees Crates or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081, lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

