Hillsboro City Council approves sanctuary city status

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

After a nearly four-hour public hearing, Hillsboro City Council voted to approve sanctuary city status.

Back in February, more than 300 people marched through the streets of Hillsboro in hopes the city would declare sanctuary status. However, the vote was postponed.

City Council held a meeting Tuesday night to hear from the community about whether or not they want Hillsboro to become a sanctuary city and to make the final decision.

After almost four hours of testimony from people for and against it, council members voted and declared sanctuary status.

The City of Hillsboro was already a sanctuary city because the State of Oregon is a sanctuary state. Tuesday's decision was a public declaration that the city will provide a safe community for everyone, regardless of their immigration status.

City of Hillsboro officials said in a release late Tuesday that the new resolution "does not change how the city operates and does not afford undocumented immigrants any additional protection from federal immigration law enforcement."

The Hillsboro City Council defines a sanctuary city as the following: 

"A city that is committed to providing a safe community for all individuals, regardless of ethnicity or immigration status, and ensures that all members of our community are safe and can call upon public safety assistance whenever necessary, without being questioned about federal immigration laws and without fear of reprisal based solely on legal status, in accordance with Oregon State Law." 

