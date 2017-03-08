Portland Public Schools adds two more days to school year to make up for snow days

The Portland Public Schools board on Tuesday approved a proposal to add two more days to the school year because of the nine snow days so far this winter.

The plan means two planning days on the calendar will change to regular school days.

The board already voted to restore two days at the end of the year and canceled all late starts and early releases for the rest of the year.

This plan now pushes back the end of the school year by one day to June 15.

