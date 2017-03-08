Portland Public Schools adds two more days to school year to make up for snow days

Two Maryland high school seniors were found shot dead in a car the night before their graduation. Who killed them or why remains a mystery, according to police.More >
Two Maryland high school seniors were found shot dead in a car the night before their graduation. Who killed them or why remains a mystery, according to police.More >
One of the stars of the top-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team is making national headlines after a report uncovered his status as a registered sex offender.More >
One of the stars of the top-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team is making national headlines after a report uncovered his status as a registered sex offender.More >
The letter, which was delivered Wednesday to a neighborhood coalition office, was specifically addressed to Shawn Penney and showed a photo of KKK members on the front of the envelope.More >
The letter, which was delivered Wednesday to a neighborhood coalition office, was specifically addressed to Shawn Penney and showed a photo of KKK members on the front of the envelope.More >
Uber driver Hadi Abdollahian thought he was signing up for a three-hour drive to suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, when he picked up a passenger Sunday night at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.More >
Uber driver Hadi Abdollahian thought he was signing up for a three-hour drive to suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, when he picked up a passenger Sunday night at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.More >
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >
The video shows the dramatic end of a police chase: A man with his clothes ablaze emerges from the flames of a fiery crash, rolls on the ground to put them out and then gets kicked by police officers.More >
The video shows the dramatic end of a police chase: A man with his clothes ablaze emerges from the flames of a fiery crash, rolls on the ground to put them out and then gets kicked by police officers.More >
The City of Portland is looking to change the way its fire department responds to medical calls. No matter the reason for the call or the severity, if it’s medical related, an ambulance and a fire truck will often show up.More >
The City of Portland is looking to change the way its fire department responds to medical calls. No matter the reason for the call or the severity, if it’s medical related, an ambulance and a fire truck will often show up.More >
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >