On the Go with Joe at Vidon Vineyard

NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. visited Vidon Vineyard in the Willamette Valley which has some unique wines that reach for the stars.

Winemaker Don Hagge knows all about the science needed to produce wine. Hagge has quite a history with science - he's a former NASA physicist and worked on Apollo missions.

Hagge moved to Newberg to produce wine and now crafts seven different varietals of wine.

