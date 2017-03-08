Missing Portland person found safe

A missing 31-year-old Portland person has been found safe, according to Portland police.

The Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday morning that Ampersand Crates had been found safe and is no longer considered missing.

Crates, who uses they and them pronouns, had been missing since Monday night. Friends of Crates said it was unusual for them to be gone for a long period of time and were concerned for their well being.

UPDATE - FOUND SAFE: Public's Help Sought to Locate a Missing 31-Year-Old (Photo) https://t.co/GVgz1bnSIK pic.twitter.com/TSjQNoma8u — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 8, 2017

