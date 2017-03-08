Missing Portland person found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Portland person found safe

Posted: Updated:
Ampersand Crates (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Ampersand Crates (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A missing 31-year-old Portland person has been found safe, according to Portland police.

The Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday morning that Ampersand Crates had been found safe and is no longer considered missing.

Crates, who uses they and them pronouns, had been missing since Monday night. Friends of Crates said it was unusual for them to be gone for a long period of time and were concerned for their well being. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.