Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, March 8

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, March 8:

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the biggest names in Broadway history and he is becoming a big star in the world of entertainment. Now, the “Hamilton” creator and two other Broadway giants are lending their names to help Beaverton High School get a jumpstart on its spring musical “Catch Me if You Can.” The school’s theater program became known nationwide in the 1970s and 1980s for its Broadway-caliber theater productions under longtime director James N. Erickson, who ran the program for nearly 30 years. To learn more about the show, visit their GoFundMe page.

One of the most anticipated nights of the year for country music fans is right around the corner. The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony is coming up on April 2. Some of music’s biggest stars will be there, including The Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line. Both groups will be making a stop in the region in July at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield as part of their Smooth Stadium Tour. To win tickets to the show, visit SmoothStadiumTour.com.

