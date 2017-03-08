Crews searching in whiteout conditions find no signs of missing Mt. Hood skier

An overnight search followed by an all-day effort in whiteout conditions turned up no signs of a missing skier on Mount Hood.

Steve Leavitt, 57, of The Dalles, was reported missing Tuesday when he did not return home from skiing at Mount Hood Meadows.

Leavitt was last seen when his ski pass was scanned at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday on the Heather chair lift. He had gone skiing with his brother, who returned early.

Searchers worked until 2 a.m. Wednesday and resumed the search at 7 a.m. No sign of Leavitt had been found by Wednesday evening and search crews were prepared to go back out Thursday morning.

Mountain Wave Search & Rescue reported whiteout conditions on the mountain, along with the threat of an avalanche.

"It's just a little harder to predict the avalanche danger today because of this unusual condition, just so much rain and so much snow on top of that," said Mark Morford of Portland Mountain Rescue.

Mount Hood Meadows shut down the upper lifts due to the treacherous conditions Wednesday.

Leavitt is described as an avid skier, but he did not have a locator beacon with him and was skiing alone.

More than two dozen volunteers were at the mountain Wednesday assisting in the search efforts to find Leavitt.

Hood River deputies will meet again Thursday morning to resume their search.

