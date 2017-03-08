'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives nod to Beaverton High School

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the biggest names in Broadway history and now he is becoming a big star in the world of entertainment.

The “Hamilton” creator and two other Broadway giants are lending their names to help Beaverton High School get a jumpstart on its spring musical “Catch Me if You Can.”

The school’s theater program became known nationwide in the 1970s and 1980s for its Broadway-caliber theater productions under longtime director James N. Erickson, who ran the program for nearly 30 years.

To learn more about the show, visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.