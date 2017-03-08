MORE talks to ‘Kicking and Screaming’ host Hannah Simone - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE talks to ‘Kicking and Screaming’ host Hannah Simone

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

FOX’s new reality competition show “Kicking and Screaming” pairs of survivalists with amateurs and pits them against other teams in a series of wild and crazy challenges.

The contestants are dropped into the jungles of Fiji, where they must battle environmental dangers like animals, rivers, weather and even hunger.

“New Girl” actress Hannah Simone hosts the show and MORE spoke to her about what viewers can expect from this exciting new series.

“Kicking and Screaming” premieres March 9. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.