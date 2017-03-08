MORE talks to ‘Kicking and Screaming’ host Hannah Simone

FOX’s new reality competition show “Kicking and Screaming” pairs of survivalists with amateurs and pits them against other teams in a series of wild and crazy challenges.

The contestants are dropped into the jungles of Fiji, where they must battle environmental dangers like animals, rivers, weather and even hunger.

“New Girl” actress Hannah Simone hosts the show and MORE spoke to her about what viewers can expect from this exciting new series.

“Kicking and Screaming” premieres March 9.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.