Oregon lawmakers eye homeowner tax breaks for budget fix - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon lawmakers eye homeowner tax breaks for budget fix

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(File Image) (File Image)
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon lawmakers are looking to homeowners and the tax breaks they receive as one potential solution to the state's $1.6 billion budget deficit for the next two years.

Debates are being held in Salem this week on two proposals that would reduce or eliminate the allowable deductions that some homeowners can claim from mortgage interest and property taxes.

The state hasn't said yet how much extra revenue the proposals could raise, but any additional money would go into the state's general fund and a separate fund for emergency housing assistance programs.

Proponents say the proposals would only affect the wealthiest homeowners, while conservatives argue that the state's housing affordability crisis would only get worse.

Lawmakers heard testimony on Tuesday, with the next round of debate scheduled for Thursday.

Reporting by Kristena Hansen

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.