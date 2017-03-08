Ed Sheeran announces Portland tour stop - KPTV - FOX 12

Ed Sheeran announces Portland tour stop

Ed Sheeran performing March 8, 2017. AP image. Ed Sheeran performing March 8, 2017. AP image.
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming back to the Rose City.

Sheeran tweeted about his 2017 North American tour Wednesday before he performed live in New York City.

Sheeran will be touring the continent over the summer and performing music from his third album, “Divide.”

He will be playing at the Moda Center on July 30.

Here is the full list of Sheeran’s tour dates.

Sheeran last performed in Portland in 2015.

Fans can try to nab pre-sale tickets for his 2017 tour at 10 a.m. Monday, then tickets go on general sale Friday, March 17. 

