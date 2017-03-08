Police: Marijuana dispensary theft suspects caught on Oregon coast

A pair of wanted marijuana dispensary theft suspects were caught on the Oregon coast, according to deputies.

Investigators asked for the public's help locating James Bryan and Carrie Hurley, both 47 years old, on Wednesday.

They are accused of stealing $300 worth of products from Waldport Dispensary on the 200 block of Southwest Highway 101 at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Through tips from the community and surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify Bryan and Hurley as the suspects.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, they were located in their Dodge van and a traffic stop was conducted in South Beach.

Deputies said Bryan barricaded himself in the van and was uncooperative with the deputies, before he was eventually taken into custody without the use of force.

The property stolen from the dispensary was recovered from the suspects' van, "less what they had consumed," according to Lincoln County deputies.

Bryan was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of second-degree theft and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $30,000.

Hurley was cited at the scene on the charge of second-degree theft and released with the van.

"The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the citizens and our business partners in the community who called in numerous tips and sightings of the subjects and their vehicle. This incident shows the power of community and police relationships and how we can all work together to solve crime and make our communities safer," according to a sheriff's office statement.

