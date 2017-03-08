Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for deadly shooting at Gresham park in 2013

A man guilty of manslaughter for a deadly shooting at a Gresham park in 2013 has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Kevin Luna-Gonzalez, 23, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last month to charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is one of four people who were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Paulino Venancio-Lopez, 33, of Gresham, at Red Sunset Park in July 2013.

Omar Merino-Lopez, 22, was also shot and survived his injuries.

Police said Reynaldo Antonio Ceja, who was 15 years old at the time, admitted to being the shooter and subsequently pleaded guilty to murder. Brian Hernandez-Cardona, then 17, admitting supplying the weapon and also pleaded guilty to murder.

Ceja and Hernandez-Cardona are currently serving prison sentences, though the remainder of their sentences are scheduled to be handed down in October.

Luna-Gonzalez's 24-year-old cousin, 25-year-old Tomas David Luna-Lopez, was indicted in connection with the case in February 2015 and is set to face trial in September.

Investigators said all the suspects were known to be affiliated with gangs.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.