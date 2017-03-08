MORE’s wellness expert offers tips on working out at home

Many people feel like they are too busy to hit the gym every single day, but some pros say there are tips people can follow to bring the gym home with them.

Dr. Ose Okojie has a Ph.D. in Naturopathic Medicine from the National University of Natural Medicine and owns his own practice, Okojie Wellness. He’s also an NASM certified personal trainer and trains at West Coast Fitness.

Okojie says people can focus on calisthenics and isolation, and exercises that could be done at home with little to no equipment.

According to Okojie, it is simple for people to train at home with the correct technique for very basic moves, as well as to do them with an added challenge by including resistance bands.

