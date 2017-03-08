Body recovered from beach on southern Washington coast - KPTV - FOX 12

Body recovered from beach on southern Washington coast

CHINOOK, WA (KPTV) -

A body was recovered from a rock beach on the southern Washington coast.

A woman reported seeing the body near the end of Third Street in Chinook at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday.

Pacific County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and found the body. Investigators said it appears the body had been in the water for an extended period of time due to its condition and state of deterioration.

The investigation is continuing in collaboration with the coroner's office to identify the person and determine a cause of death.

No further details were immediately available.

