ESPN MLS poll: Portland Timbers have best fans

The players have spoken – the Rose City has the best fans in Major League Soccer.

ESPN FC released the results of its annual MLS Confidential poll Tuesday.

In total, 140 players from 21 MLS clubs anonymously answered a variety of questions, from what’s the best thing about being an MLS player (the majority said being paid to play soccer) to whether refereeing has gotten better over the last year (nearly half said yes).

Currently, there are 22 MLS teams – players said 24 would be the best amount to have in the league – and players overwhelmingly said the team with the most love from fans is the Portland Timbers.

Almost half of the respondents answered Portland for the question of, “which side has the best, most vocal, home support?”

One player even said he feels Providence Park “is right on top of you. It's just a tough place to play."

The "Rose City 'Till I Die" passion was felt on Friday when the Timbers beat Minnesota United FC in their first match of the season. The Timbers Army packed the stands and fans camped out for spots in the section days ahead of time.

As for the second most fan-supported team? That distinction went to rival Seattle.

