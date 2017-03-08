Reedsport man dies in crash involving vacationers from Scotland on Hwy 101

A 75-year-old Reedsport man died in a two-car crash on Highway 101 on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 206 just north of Gardiner at 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said John Lawrence Weaser, 75, of Reedsport, attempted to cross the northbound lanes from the northbound shoulder in a 1997 Honda Accord.

The Honda was hit by a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Weaser was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers Kimberly Sue Weaser, 56, and Viola Brannon, 83, both from Reedsport, were each taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Elaine Muir Sheard, 56, and passenger Paul Mackenzie Sheard, 62, were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they were both on vacation from Scotland.

Highway 101 was reduced to one lane in both directions after the crash. No further details were released Wednesday about the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.