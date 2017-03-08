Former Blazers star Clifford Robinson hospitalized in Portland

Former Trail Blazers star Clifford Robinson has been hospitalized in Portland.

Robinson's family released a statement Wednesday saying he is receiving treatment at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

The reason for his hospitalization was not released. Robinson is 50 years old.

"He is grateful for the support of family and friends. We ask for privacy during this time," according to a family statement.

Robinson played eight seasons for the Blazers over his 19-year NBA career. He was on the Portland teams that went to the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992 and was named to the All-Star team in 1994.

Robinson returned to Portland last year to speak at the Cannabis Collaborative Conference, promoting the use of marijuana to help athletes with medical issues. He also launched a business called Uncle Spliffy, a play on his nickname from his playing days, "Uncle Cliffy."

Noah Wolfe has played on a bowling team with Robinson at Sunset Lanes for about six months.

"He's a really good bowler, he just needs to get well and get back on the lanes," said Wolfe.

Wolfe, like many others, is hoping Robinson gets well soon.

"I just hope he gets feeling better. It's really sad that he has to go through this and he don't deserve it," Wolfe said.

