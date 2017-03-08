Investigators find missing 11-year-old girl hitchhiking with father

Officers with the Warm Springs Police Department have located an 11-year-old girl reported missing late last week.

According to the FBI, officers found Kaitlyn Stofiel and her father, Thomas Stofiel, just after 10 a.m. Wednesday approximately 25 miles west of Warm Springs hitchhiking on Highway 26.

Police said both were wet, cold and hungry but appeared physically uninjured.

The pair were found with a mile of Thomas Stofiel’s abandoned truck, and they said they had spent most of the last two week’s camping in an isolated area a few miles from where they were found.

The girl was placed into protective custody while the Oregon Department of Human Services works to place her with family.

The FBI publicized their search for the child last Friday, due to concerns that Thomas Stofiel may be distraught and was known to possess various weapons.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges have been filed or are expected. The FBI and Warm Springs Police Department thank the public their assistance in this search.

