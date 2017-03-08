Wilson High School crowns 2017 Rose Festival Princess

The 2017 Rose Festival Court continues to grow as Wilson High School crowned their princess.

On Wednesday, senior Margaret Beutler was crowned at a ceremony held at Wilson High School.

Beutler has been involved in Wilson Women's Tennis, the Feminist Union and Asian Pacific Islanders. She is also an elementary school tutor, Nordstrom Fashion Ambassador and Young Professional (Oregon Children's Theatre).

After graduating high school, Beutler plans to major in English and hopes to be a writer for film and television.

Beutler's favorite Rose Festival event is CityFair.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

