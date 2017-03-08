Woman sentenced for crash while on meth that injured 7 people, including 5 kids

A woman on meth who crashed her car in Salem and injured seven people, including five children, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

Catrice Cherrelle Pittman, 28, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree assault, third-degree assault and DUII. She was sentenced Wednesday.

Pittman crashed her car on the 1000 block of Commercial Street Northeast at 2 a.m. on June 4, 2016.

Court documents state she drove off the road, onto the sidewalk and slammed into a tree. A probable cause affidavit states Pittman was carrying meth and a glass pipe and had a blood-alcohol level of .10.

Investigators said they determined she was on the downside effects of meth when she fell asleep while driving.

Pittman's 5-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter were in the car. Another woman in the car was with her three children, a 2-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl.

The Marion County District Attorney's Office reported the 2-year-old boy suffered life-threatening abdominal injuries. The 3-year-old boy required surgery for spinal injuries that posed a risk of death or paralysis. The 8-year-old girl underwent surgery for a fractured femur and wrist.

The three seriously injured children are continuing to recover, according to the district attorney's office.

The two other children had minor injuries. Pittman sustained a broken nose, while the other adult passenger had a minor arm fracture.

Investigators determined that three of the children were improperly restrained in the car by sharing a seat belt in the backseat.

Pittman was sentenced to 140 months in prison Wednesday.

