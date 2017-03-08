Women celebrated in Oregon as part of International Women’s Day

While there were not big strikes or rallies during International Women’s Day in the Portland area, women were being honored in several other ways.

The Multnomah County elections office building was renamed after two Oregon suffragettes, Abigail Scott Duniway and Dr. Esther Pohl Lovejoy, during a ceremony Wednesday.

Through the efforts of Duniway and Lovejoy, Oregon women gained the right to vote in 1912, eight years before the 19th amendment was passed.

Barbara Roberts, the first woman to be Oregon's governor, helped unveil the new sign on the building alongside the Multnomah County commissioners, all of whom are women, while members of the Girl Scouts, a future generation of women leaders, helped with the opening flag ceremony.

At the music and arts venue Holocene, women took part in a series of events, including learning how to actually run for office, with those attending saying it was meaningful to be able to move on from marching and rallying to something more impactful in a long-term sense.

In Salem, Governor Kate Brown signed a proclamation declaring March Women's History Month.

“The month is also about recognizing the courageous women who, over the course of our history, stood up for the issues that matter most to us, including social justice, pay equity, reproductive access and education,” Brown said.

The governor noted, though, that the fight for women's rights was not done yet.

“Our current political climate shows us we must keep fighting for what we believe in.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.