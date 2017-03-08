Woman killed, man injured in McMinnville; suspect in custody

A woman was killed and a man was injured after an incident in McMinnville Wednesday, according to police.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Northeast Oregon Street at 4:55 p.m.

During the preliminary stages of the investigation, officers found a deceased adult female and an adult male with injuries. The male victim is receiving medical treatment.

Police said a juvenile male has been taken into custody. There are no other suspects and there doesn't appear to be any further danger to the community.

Names of the people involved have not been released.

