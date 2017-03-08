Woman killed, man injured in McMinnville; suspect in custody

Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
Two weeks after two men were stabbed and killed at the Hollywood Transit Center, the bomb squad responded to reports of a suspicious device that again led to evacuations in the area.More >
Two weeks after two men were stabbed and killed at the Hollywood Transit Center, the bomb squad responded to reports of a suspicious device that again led to evacuations in the area.More >
How to cross the street is one of the first things we teach our children once they are old enough to play outside. “Look left, look right, look left again,” is the mantra we’ve all been taught and what we pass down to the next generation.More >
How to cross the street is one of the first things we teach our children once they are old enough to play outside. “Look left, look right, look left again,” is the mantra we’ve all been taught and what we pass down to the next generation.More >
Jerry Seinfeld has explained that he won't hug "a total stranger," days after he denied pop singer Kesha a hug in an exchange that was caught on camera and went viral.More >
Jerry Seinfeld has explained that he won't hug "a total stranger," days after he denied pop singer Kesha a hug in an exchange that was caught on camera and went viral.More >
The first city-sponsored homeless village for women opened its doors to the public Friday.More >
The first city-sponsored homeless village for women opened its doors to the public Friday.More >
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >
A 15-year-old California boy has died after his friend accidentally shot him in the chest with a pellet gunMore >
A 15-year-old California boy has died after his friend accidentally shot him in the chest with a pellet gunMore >
Young students in Beaverton worked all year to raise money for their school, but now that money is gone.More >
Young students in Beaverton worked all year to raise money for their school, but now that money is gone.More >
One of the stars of the top-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team is making national headlines after a report uncovered his status as a registered sex offender.More >
One of the stars of the top-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team is making national headlines after a report uncovered his status as a registered sex offender.More >