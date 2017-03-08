Dash cam video shows DUII arrests of Portland Timbers players

Dashcam video from the Lake Oswego Police Department has revealed more details from the night two Portland Timbers players were arrested on DUII charges.

Since their arrest last October, the charges were dropped against Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell, while goalkeeper Jake Gleeson pleaded no-contest and has entered a diversion program.

The newly released dashcam video shows what happened moments after Gleeson crashed his car.

Soon after he rear-ended another driver in Lake Oswego, police say Gleeson called Ridgewell to pick him up.

Court documents say Gleeson's car had a special feature that alerted police about the crash. Before officers arrived, the car Gleeson hit had left the scene.

In the video, Ridgewell can be heard initially telling police that he hadn't been with his teammate and that neither had been drinking before later admitting the two played golf together earlier in the day then went to the Hop 'n Cork bar after.

The video also showed that it seemed as though officers were initially going to let Ridgewell go, with one of the officers telling him, “it'd just be best for you to be home safe tonight, okay, if that's an option that you're willing to do.”

The officers could be heard on the tape noting that they knew that both Gleeson and Ridgewell played for the Timbers, with one of the officers telling Gleeson he doubted the keeper would have balance problems since he was “a professional soccer player.”

Gleeson was given field sobriety tests and failed, and he told the officers at different times that he had four, five or six beers before eventually being arrested.

Later, Ridgewell was also given field sobriety tests, and after failing was arrested as well.

DUII infractions usually mean a minimum one-game suspension, but Major League Soccer chose not to punish either player.

Gleeson and Ridgewell are now a big part of the Vision Zero program, teaming up with the city and working with local schools to promote safe driving choices.

