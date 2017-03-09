On the Go with Joe at Peninsula Wrestling Club - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Peninsula Wrestling Club

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in north Portland getting an inside look at the Peninsula Wrestling Club.

The club’s coach, Roy Pittman, has taught wrestling to kids of all ages and many at-risk youths for over 40 years.

He has had thousands of kids go through the program and four have even gone on to compete at the Olympics.

The club will host its biggest fundraiser on Saturday called the Peninsula Superstars Open.

Learn more about the tournament at PeninsulaWrestling.net

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.