On the Go with Joe at Peninsula Wrestling Club

Joe V. was in north Portland getting an inside look at the Peninsula Wrestling Club.

The club’s coach, Roy Pittman, has taught wrestling to kids of all ages and many at-risk youths for over 40 years.

He has had thousands of kids go through the program and four have even gone on to compete at the Olympics.

The club will host its biggest fundraiser on Saturday called the Peninsula Superstars Open.

Learn more about the tournament at PeninsulaWrestling.net.

