Police identify woman found dead in McMinnville, teen in custody

Police have identified a woman who was found dead after a shooting in McMinnville on Wednesday.

McMinnville police responded a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Northeast Oregon Street around 4:55 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man, Ron Spiker, suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the 300 block of Oregon Street. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police then found a woman dead inside a home at 424 N.E. Oregon Street. She was identified Thursday as Kimberly Lynn Forness. Her cause of death has not yet been released.

Police say woman who was killed is Kimberly Forness. Neighbors say she worked at this popular McMinnville store pic.twitter.com/XJTKaDkkHM — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 9, 2017

New details in McMinnville death investigation: suspect is 15yo, injured man is "stable" in hospital. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/mdMrzl1kiS — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 9, 2017

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and is being treated at a medical facility, according to police. They added he has not been formally charged, but he will be once he is released.

According to police, the boy is the son of Forness' live-in boyfriend. Police said the teen confessed to investigators.

Officers said the teen and both victims all lived inside the home on Northeast Oregon Street, but they are not related.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.