Blind PSU student finds solace through music

A Portland State University student may not have the ability to see, but she is using her other senses to soar through the music world. Christina Ebersohl slowly began to lose her sight in her 20s due to optic neuritis following complications with a stomach condition called gastroparesis.

The 28-year-old said she had begun to lose hope until she realized she still had the ability to play her viola.

According to Ebersohl, music was a way for her to channel her grief and frustration as her eyesight continued to get worse.

Now she says she can't imagine her life without music.

Ebersohl is now enrolled in PSU’s honor college as a music major.

