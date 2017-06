“Hollywood Squares” was an iconic game show that started back in the 1960s and featured celebrities who answered questions to help contestants win a game of Tic-Tac-Toe.

Now the show is back with a new twist.

MORE’s Molly Riehl got the scoop from the “Hip Hop Squares” host DeRay Davis. He tells her what fans from the old show can expect with this new installment.

You can catch “Hip Hop Squares” on Mondays on VH1.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.