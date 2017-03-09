Trail Blazers and Timberwolves rescheduled for April 3 in Minnesota

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers that was postponed because of a wet court has been rescheduled for April 3.

It's the same night as the NCAA men's national championship game, a night the NBA typically avoids scheduling games. The Blazers will play in Utah the next night, while the Wolves have to fly to the Bay Area to play the Golden State Warriors.

The two teams were supposed to play in Minnesota on Monday. But unseasonably warm temperatures caused the ice rink that had been placed under the court to melt, making the playing surface too slippery for a game.

The ice is under the Target Center court so the arena could host a college hockey tournament when the Wolves are away.

Our makeup game versus the @Timberwolves has been scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 4 pm PT in Minneapolis. — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 9, 2017

