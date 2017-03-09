Police: Armed, dangerous fugitive with 'Evil' tattooed on neck arrested in E. Oregon

An armed and dangerous fugitive was arrested in eastern Oregon, according to police.

An Oregon State Police SWAT team, Ontario police, Malheur County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service executed a search warrant on the 3500 block of Stage Road in Vale on Wednesday.

The warrant was obtained as part of an investigation to locate 32-year-old Christopher Deleon of Nyssa.

Deleon had an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from a prior domestic dispute. Police said a SWAT team was used due to Deleon's violent behavior, the knowledge that he was armed and his extensive threats toward law enforcement and others.

Police said the investigation is continuing and Deleon may face additional charges.

At the time of his arrest, four other people were arrested on hindering prosecution charges.

They were identified as Chauncey Hasler, 36, of Vale; Larry Ragan, 65, of Vale; Clarissa Moreno, 20, of Ontario; Christie Villalpando, 48, of Payette, Idaho.

All five suspects were booked into the Malheur County Jail.

