Landslide closes eastbound Highway 26 ramps at Oregon Zoo

A landslide closed the eastbound Highway 26 ramps at the Oregon Zoo on Thursday.

The landslide was reported shortly after noon. The landslide initially only closed the onramp, but by 1:50 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation reported the offramp was closed, as well.

ODOT officials told FOX 12 that the onramp was expected to be closed until sometime Friday and drivers were advised to use an alternate route.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said crews were bringing equipment to clear the slide. Geologists also responded to the scene and determined it was safe for crews to work, though there still may be some movement.

Crews will have to clear some material from the top of the slope before opening the road, and ODOT will also place a protective barrier between the slope and the roadway.

A look at the landslide blocking the EB on-ramp from the zoo on Hwy 26. ODOT here. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ecnf1ZGv8y — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) March 9, 2017

Numerous landslides have blocked roads throughout the metro area this winter. Rain is expected to continue to fall into next week.

