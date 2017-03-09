Junction City man missing since March 8 found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Junction City man missing since March 8 found safe

JUNCTION CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Junction City Police say a 51-year-old man who had been missing since March 8 has been found.

William Cooper was found by family members at a Eugene park on March 11.

Cooper is now safe and back home with his family.

