'Get Portland Moving' initiative aims to help commuters during construction

A new initiative called "Get Portland Moving" will aim to help commuters during construction around the Rose City.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation partnered with city, county, state and transit agencies to launch the regional construction coordination initiative.

The goal is to lessen travel impacts due to multiple upcoming projects in the Central Business District and Cully neighborhood.

Throughout 2017 and into 2018, the Central Business District will be the site of multiple projects to repair and replace aging streets, sewers, rail track beds and machinery, bridge structures and other areas throughout downtown.

PBOT is partnering with Waze, a real-time crowdsourced traffic and navigation app to provide updates on congestion and delays throughout the city. The app is free.

Biketown, Portland's bike sharing system, will also be offering discounts to new riders during major closure events.

For more information, go to movepdx.net.

