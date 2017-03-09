Linn Co. Sheriff issues warning over jury duty phone scam

The Linn County Sheriff is issuing a warning to residents to be aware of a phone scam involving someone trying to collect fines for missing jury duty.

Sheriff Brice Riley reported that his office received several reports of a man calling residents and saying he was either a deputy or a detective with the sheriff’s office.

The person would then tell the residents that they had missed jury duty and would be arrested if they did not pay a fine.

Deputies want to reassure the public that it is not common practice to call a citizen and advise them of a warrant, instead saying that a person would be contacted in person by a deputy with proper credentials. They also note that a deputy would never accept any form of payment in lieu of taking someone to jail.

The sheriff’s office also warns that citizens should never send money to someone without first verifying the information they are being provided.

Anyone who receives a call sounding like this scam is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

